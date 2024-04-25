KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Air ambulance needed for serious crash on King Street in Kitchener

    Share

    A Waterloo man needed to be taken away by air ambulance following a crash on King Street.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue in Kitchener around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The 25-year-old Waterloo man was riding a motorcycle and was seriously injured, according to police. A 27-year-old Kitchener man was driving another vehicle and was not hurt.

    King Street was closed between Fairview and Betzner several hours.

    Police anticipate charges will be laid. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News