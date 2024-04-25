Air ambulance needed for serious crash on King Street in Kitchener
A Waterloo man needed to be taken away by air ambulance following a crash on King Street.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue in Kitchener around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Waterloo man was riding a motorcycle and was seriously injured, according to police. A 27-year-old Kitchener man was driving another vehicle and was not hurt.
King Street was closed between Fairview and Betzner several hours.
Police anticipate charges will be laid. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
