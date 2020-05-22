A house fire in Guelph was put outon Friday through what fire officials describe as an “aggressive interior attack”.

It happened on Peachtree Crescent in the city’s west end.

Fire officials say when they arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Once inside, firefighters say they went to the second floor and carried out an aggressive attack– which included pulling down the ceiling to gain access to flames in the attic space – to bring the fire under controland extinguish it.

According to the Guelph Fire Department, everyone made it out of the home uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No damage estimate is available.