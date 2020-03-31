KITCHENER -- An Ancaster, Ont. man is facing a number of charges related to drug trafficking and operating a non-essential business.

The Hamilton Police Service says in a news release that its officers saw a black car being operated aggressively on Friday.

When police began investigating it, they saw it was plated improperly.

Officers began monitoring the vehicle and observed the operator make several stops to conduct drug transactions.

Police arrested the man around 8 p.m. for drug trafficking. Cocaine valued at almost $3,500 and nearly $5,700 in cash was seized.

Since the province has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, police informed the man he would be charged with violating the order and could face a $750 fine.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds over $5,000 Canadian, possession of proceeds under $5000 American, as well as violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protecting Act.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody and appeared in court on Saturday.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.