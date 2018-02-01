

A Waterloo-based dronemaker is hoping to make bigger inroads into the American defence industry.

Aeryon Labs announced Thursday that it was creating Aeryon Defense USA, a spin-off company focused solely on providing the U.S. military and government with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Aeryon Defense USA has already been approved as a contractor for the defence industry.

The new company will be based in Denver and be staffed with experts in using unmanned aerial vehicles for military purposes.

Aeryon says its drones are currently used by more than 20 militaries around the world.