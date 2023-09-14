Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity

As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.

Food4Kids Waterloo Region says roughly 3,000 local kids leave home without the nutrition they need – thanks in part to an increase in everyday costs.

“[Prices have] gone way up, they skyrocketed,” said Marilyn Degroot, a local shopper. “Everybody’s gotta look for a deal now.”

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says it’s battling a record-breaking jump in client volume due to rising food costs, rising interest rates and fallout from the pandemic.

Last month alone there were 46,000 visits from those looking for food services, a 35 per cent increase from the same time last year.

Over a third of the visits are children and youth.

“Kids can become very anxious or depressed around the fact that they don’t have or are seen as being impoverished,” said Brett Friesen of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington.

“Parents are having to make difficult choices and often that difficult time is food first, and even some times depending on what that kid needs, food might be second.”

In south Kitchener, Food4Kids is tackling the issue head on by partnering with close to 80 schools across three school boards, to feed kids in need.

“We are limited in the number of children we can support. Right now, we have funding for 1,100 children. There’s estimated to be 3,000 children that are going to school hungry,” explained Lorri Detta, the executive director for Food4Kids.

“If schools received more funding and it there was more happening within schools to help kids and see the need, I think that would be a huge help for the children,” added Cali Dubois, Food4Kids’ program coordinator.

The organization also stresses that hunger doesn’t stop when kids leave the classroom and support should also be available on weekends and holidays.

Both the local food bank and Food4Kids welcome volunteers and food donations at all times of the year.