KITCHENER -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region has dropped by eight, while public health has added five additional cases to their total number.

The Sunday morning update shows 1,886 positive cases and 115 active cases in total. Only three of the active cases are in hospital.

There are 13 more resolved cases in the region, which brings that total up to 1,651.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 120 while the number of active outbreaks also remains the same at seven.

In Ontario, 649 new cases were confirmed on Sunday one day after the province surpassed 3,000 deaths related to the disease.

The new infections represent a significant decrease from the 809 cases reported on Saturday and Friday’s record-high 939 cases.

One more death was confirmed on Sunday from a citizen over the age of 80, bringing the total death toll related to COVID-19 to 3,005.

Of those who died after contracting the disease, 12 were people between the ages of 20 and 39 while 125 were between the ages of 40 and 59. At least 799 people between the ages of 60 and 79 have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,068 more deaths were logged in those over the age of 80.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 59,139, including the 3,005 deaths and 50,437 recoveries.