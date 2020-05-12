NORFOLK COUNTY -- Officials in Norfolk County are defending a voluntary measure they have offered for migrant farm workers who may be in quarantine after travelling to Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health officials say they offered the voluntary information cards to migrant workers so they can keep critical information handy while, in some cases, they’re in quarantine away from the farm that employs them.

The federal government has allowed migrant workers to come to Canada for farm work as long as they self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

The county says there are posts on social media that wrongly accuse health unit staff and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai of racism and of violating migrant workers’ civil liberties.

Public health officials stress these cards are not mandatory and are to be filled out by the worker.

They include the worker’s name and arrival date, as well as the name, address and phone number of the farmer who is responsible for them as outlined under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program.

A statement from the public health unit states that some workers and farmers may find this helpful because farmers won’t always know the names of the specific workers coming to their farm for the season until they arrive, and many of the workers are not fluent in English.

“I understand the frustration with our current situation, and the significant sacrifices being asked of all of us in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Norfolk County CAO Jason Burgess is quoted in a statement.

“But accusing Health Unit staff of racism and comparing them to Nazis is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Burgess goes on to say that he suspects the social media posts are the result of some farmers who are disgruntled by the public health unit’s decision to limit migrant workers to three per living quarters.

Some of these living quarters are designed for 20 to 30 people, Burgess says.