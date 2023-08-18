Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court

The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, has been charged with several offences and has been in custody ever since the June incident.

He’s made several brief appearances over the last month via Zoom, but Friday was the first time he was in court in-person since an initial appearance following the attack.

Villalba-Aleman appeared in court wearing a white and black checkered dress shirt and dress pants.

He did not speak other than stating his name and date of birth.

Villalba-Aleman’s lawyer said they need to review more disclosure and his case was adjourned to Aug. 25.

ATTACK AT UW

Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo, is facing multiple charges in connection to a triple stabbing during a gender studies class on Wednesday, June 28.

Police say he planned and targeted the course and have called the attack hate-motivated and related to gender expression and gender identity.

Witnesses told CTV News the attacker walked into the classroom, asked the professor a question, then pulled two knives out a backpack.

Three people were stabbed, including the 38-year-old professor and two students, aged 20 and 19.

Police say all victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospital. The two students were treated and released the same day.

Villalba-Aleman faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's also been charged of mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.