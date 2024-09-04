Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye.
Sabriye, 20, was found dead at the Highway 7/8 on-ramp near Courtland Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 2019. A short time later, someone reported a vehicle fire on Connaught Street. Sabriye was later determined to be the owner of that vehicle.
Abdullah Haredo was sentenced Wednesday to eight years for manslaughter, with credit for time already spent behind bars. While he’s only been locked up for four years, he was credited for six.
In addition to manslaughter, Haredo was given a concurrent sentence of six years in prison for kidnapping.
That means he only has two years left to serve.
Haredo also has a life-time weapons ban.
What happened to Sabriye?
Court heard that Sabriye was kidnapped by Haredo and another person.
While Haredo wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger, his involvement in what led up to Sabriye’s death prompted the manslaughter charge.
The person who shot Sabriye has still not been charged.
Sabriye’s story
Before Haredo’s sentence was delivered on Wednesday, a victim impact statement was read in court on behalf of the Sabriye family.
It said his death “deeply impacted our lives and we have never been the same.”
The family said Sabriye was a loving son and brother, the family adored him and they had high hopes for his future.
“We fled Somalia from war and found peace and solace in Canada,” they explained. “Whenever someone leaves the home there is a feeling of fear that they may never come back.”
The statement ended with a plea for those responsible to be brought to justice.
Photo of 20-year-old Irshad Sabriye. (Supplied)
Haredo’s sentence
In considering the sentence, Justice Gerald Taylor read out a list of mitigating factors he had to consider. Among them, Haredo’s past.
He was born in Yemen and lived most of his life in a refugee camp.
Haredo, along with his mother and six siblings, came to Canada as refugees when Haredo was a teenager.
From all accounts, he struggled to find success.
Haredo’s mother was the lone person supporting him in court for the sentencing. Members of the Sabriye family watched the proceedings via Zoom.
CTV News asked the Crown and defense to comment on the sentence but both declined.
