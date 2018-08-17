

CTV Kitchener





An abandoned house burned down Thursday night in Belwood on Side Road 20 and 7th Line.

Centre Wellington Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m.

It took about three hours to put the fire out.

They returned Friday morning to put out any hot spots.

Officials say the cause is still unknown but the possibility of a lightning strike or vandalism is being investigated.

No one was hurt.