'A step in the good direction': Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region

The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.

The group welcomed local leaders to St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo on Sunday to explore ways to protect against hate.

“This is a step in the good direction, hopefully in a positive direction because we’re not just whining that things are bad, we’re actually committing to action saying ‘okay, here’s a problem, what do we do about this?’” said Mifrah Abid, coordinator of CMW’s ‘Together Against Islamophobia’ Program. “So we’re actually positioning this as not just remembering the victims but also translating our sorrow into action and so it’s very much like an advocacy day."

The event was held just one day before the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Day of Action Against Islamophobia.

“It’s very important that we start to educate our community members to know what it means to have Anti-Palestinian racism,” said Suhaila Salah, spokesperson for Sporas Scattered, a local Palestinian organization. “We need to start having conversations with less judgment within our communities.”

The CMW is reporting a sharp increase in the number of hate crimes in the region.

“If you compare October to December of 2022 to October to December of 2023, we’ve seen an 83 per cent increase in overall hate incidents,” said Abid.

Additionally, they recorded a 212 per cent increase in Islamophobia, Anti-Arab and Anti-Palestinian hate.

The organization is also seeing an increase in Anti-Semitic hate. Two cases were reported between October and December of 2023, with a total of four cases in 2023.

CMW says these incidents are rooted in Islamophobia, Anti-Semitism, Anti-Arab and Anti-Palestinian racism across the country, a trend that has been captured by CMW’s hate reporting system.

“It’s not a good look,” Abid said. “It’s not a good trend and this has been reflected across Canada.”

Attendees at Sunday’s event say there is a shared determination to drive meaningful change.

“Everyone agrees that whether it’s Islamophobia or homophobia or Anti-Black racism or Anti-Semitism, it has to be stopped,” said Majid Mirza.

Attendees add that there also needs to be more done at all levels.

“Elected folks like myself need to be understanding that better as we go back to advocate and we’ve got work to do to move in that direction,” said MP for Kitchener Centre, Mike Morrice.

“When we identify what our priorities are, we demonstrate to other levels of government that that’s the focus, money will come and we will be able to continue to move in a good way,” said Regional Chair of Waterloo Region, Karen Redman.

The CMW says they pledge to continue working towards a future where all individuals can live free from fear and discrimination.

Municipal monuments will be lit up in green on Monday to represent the green carpets of the Quebec City Mosque.