'A part of me is gone with her': Sentencing hearing for Kitchener murder trial begins

Family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 read victim impact statements through tears on Wednesday, as the sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her got underway.

Earlier this year, a jury found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Melinda Vasilije. Vasilije was found dead at her Country Hill Drive apartment on April 28, 2017. She had been stabbed 47 times.

HASAN ALLEGEDLY USED FAKE ACCOUNT TO MESSAGE VASILIJE’S FAMILY

On Wednesday, the Crown introduced new information for the judge to consider before sentencing.

Crown lawyers allege Hasan used a fake Facebook profile to post on a “Justice for Melinda” page after her death.

"From the pictures I am seeing online it seems Melinda Vasilije (sic) got around and her idiot boyfriend got around too. Both cheating on each other until they found out about each other which led to murder," a post from the account reads in part.

The court also saw a Facebook message sent to Vasilije’s mother.

It reads: “Partially your fault yes but Ii (sic) hope u forgive yourself, we all make mistakes this one however cost your daughters life … haha oh well you have other daughters right :)”

A Waterloo regional police detective testified the message and post were sent by a phone belonging to Hasan.

Under cross-examination by the defence, the detective said they could not determine who actually sent the messages, only that they came from Hasan’s phone.

Melinda Vasilije appears in an undated photo. (Submitted)

VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS

Court also heard from the Vasilije’s family and friends who gave victim impact statements.

Thirteen were submitted, seven of which were read in court.

Through tears and sobs, Vasilije’s mother, Anna Todorivic, said Melinda was: “My heart, my soul, my best friend.”

“The day she died I was destroyed … a part of me is gone with her,” Todorivic said.

“Melinda longed to be a mother …. I will never get to hold her babies.”

“I look at her photo every night crying myself to sleep,” Todorivic continued.

“I look at the door to see if she is coming home … I can’t hear her voice.”

Vasilije’s sister Kristina said she “remember[s] the agonizing pain in my mother’s scream.”

She said she constantly thinks: “Is there anything I could have done different, if I stayed in the apartment?”

But said: “There is only one person to blame … [Hasan] has no shame, no remorse, no number of years are enough.”

“There are so many unanswered questions I will never understand.”

The sentencing hearing will continue Thursday when court is expected to hear from Hasan’s lawyer.

Second-degree murder convictions come with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years, depending on the judge's discretion.