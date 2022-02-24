'A little bit treacherous': Ice-covered sidewalks in Kitchener causing unsafe conditions for residents
The up-and-down temperatures seen across Waterloo Region over the last couple of weeks have turned Kitchener sidewalks into sheets of ice.
It’s made getting around a lot trickier for some residents.
“It’s been a little bit treacherous,” said Chivonne Monaghan, who was out walking her dog Thursday morning.
She says some sidewalks are so slippery, she’s had to walk her dog on the road.
“It’s either that, or you risk a slip and fall on the sidewalks,” said Monaghan.
For people living with disabilities, the ice is acting as an extra barrier.
“It’s super frustrating and you never know where it’s going to happen,” said Edward Faruzel, executive director at KW AccessAbility. “My biggest fear is getting stuck somewhere.”
The City of Kitchener says it’s up to everyone to clear snow and ice within 24 hours of a weather event. City staff are in charge of clearing sidewalks in front of its properties in the downtown core. Meanwhile, homeowners and businesses must clear sidewalks in front of their own properties.
If the sidewalk isn’t cleared within 24 hours, bylaw officials will hand out a warning that it must be cleared within another 24 hours. If nothing changes, the city will send a crew to clean up, but the homeowner or business will receive an invoice for the work that was done.
“It's great in principle to rely people to clear their sidewalks,” said Faruzel. “(But) I think there needs to be some sort of a mechanism in place.”
The city did try to see what taking on the responsibility of clearing all sidewalks would look like. Through a pilot project from 2019 to 2020, city staff determined it was not ready for that task because there is a finite number of stuff, and a limited amount of equipment.
The city determined a community approach, where everyone is responsible, would get the ice cleared quicker.
Here are the protocols for clearing sidewalks in the City of Waterloo and the City of Cambridge:
CITY OF WATERLOO
The responsibility for sidewalk clearance is shared. In general:
- The city clears sidewalks not connected to a residence or business
- Property owners clear sidewalks connected to a residence or business
The city clears city-maintained sidewalks using standards set out in the Municipal Act, which generally require clearance within 48 hours of the end of a snow or ice storm. Areas with highest pedestrian traffic are given priority after a snow event.
If a sidewalk is not cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall ends, you have two options to request follow up:
Report online
Enter the address(es) into our online reporting system to immediately notify a bylaw officer. This option requires setting up an account with our online services portal.
The request is tracked and you will be able to view its status.
Report by phone
Contact municipal enforcement at 519-747-8785, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
CITY OF CAMBRIDGE
Keeping sidewalks clear and safe for all residents is a joint effort between the City and the community. Property owners or occupants are required to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks at the front and side of their property within 36 hours of a snowfall.
The city performs winter maintenance operations on some sidewalks and walkways to:
- Reduce the hazards of icy, snow-covered sidewalk conditions to the community
- Maintain safe, passable routes for pedestrians
- Maintain paved routes to winter recreation areas
- Comply with all applicable legislation
- Reduce economic losses to the community and industry caused by delays during icy, snow-covered sidewalk conditions
- Reduce the impact on the environment and the drinking water supply through proper storage, use and disposal of road salt and associated de-icing and anti-icing chemicals
- Except for sidewalks located in one of the three BIA districts (downtown core), the City of Cambridge is responsible for clearing sidewalks when they meet any of the following criteria:
- Curb-faced sidewalks (sidewalks next to the curb face or located not more than 0.25 m from the curb face)
- Back-lot sidewalks (sidewalks located next to the rear lot line of a property)
- Sidewalks in front of properties owned and managed by the City of Cambridge
- All sidewalks along regional roads
- Street to street walkways (easements that lead to and connect from one street or neighborhood to another)
- Street to park walkways (easements that lead to and connect from the street to a park with paved pathways connected within it)
- To report an issue with sidewalk clearing, call (519) 740-4681 during regular business hours 8:30am to 4:30pm or report it online.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
How Ukraine's military compares to Russia's
Data about each country's military muscle suggests Russia is entering Ukraine with a significant advantage when it comes to personnel and weaponry.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Live updates: Ukraine says 137 civilians, soldiers killed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country..
3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing
Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing.
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
London
-
'Like crazy dystopian movies': Ukrainian Canadians in London react with disbelief to Russian invasion
Ukrainian Canadians living in London are on pins and needles as many of their relatives seek out safety.
-
Homelessness jumps 69 per cent in Huron County
Andrea Charest has noticed a sharp rise in people seeking help at her grassroots thrift store/food bank called It Takes A Village in Listowel.
-
LHSC and St. Joe's see increase in staff members infected with COVID-19
There's been a slight decrease in the number of patients at LHSC being treated for COVID-19, but an increase in staffers at the hospital with the virus.
Windsor
-
'It’s a gem of gems': Historic Walkerville 'Low-Martin' House for sale
After years of restoration, the Low-Martin House in the heart of Walkerville is up for sale with an asking price of $3.4 million.
-
Protester shows resolve for what he believes
On a dreary Tuesday night, Tristan Emond was the lone wolf protesting.
-
Wallaceburg 'sex worker' sentenced to more than eight years in prison for manslaughter of client
Kourtny Audette, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Chatham’s Superior Court, for her actions which the judge described as a “violent offence” against a “defenceless, extremely vulnerable individual, without warning.”
Barrie
-
Ukrainian Canadians living across Simcoe Muskoka fear for loved ones
Witnessing the invasion of their homeland for themselves, Ukrainian Canadians living across Simcoe Muskoka are fearing the worst.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crashes into tree
A 60-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile in Muskoka.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Barrie mayor won't seek 4th term, intends to run as Liberal candidate
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he intends to run as the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the upcoming election.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario's top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Northern Ontario mayor offers apology in wake of offensive video
Sables-Spanish River Mayor Les Gamble has issued an apology and revealed his grandson was one of the young people in a social media post where the 'Every Child Matters' flag was disrespected.
-
This is how much gas prices will go up in Ontario this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to increase this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
Ottawa
-
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
-
Downtown assault suspects may have participated in 'Freedom Convoy' protest, police say
Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, the suspects assaulted a woman in her 30s and one in her 70s near the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa lifts state of emergency declared during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration
Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city of Ottawa on Feb. 6 due to the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that was blocking downtown streets.
Toronto
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario's top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Toronto’s historic Hudson’s Bay location is closing in May
For nearly five decades, Hudson’s Bay has been a fixture at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor in Toronto. But in a matter of months, that’s set to change.
-
Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Support for bilingualism objectives in Official Languages Act strongest in Quebec: survey
In Canada, francophones are far more likely than anglophones to think it is important that the prime minister, Supreme Court judges, and federal ministers be bilingual, according to a new survey.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
-
N.S. reports five new COVID-19 related hospital admissions Thursday, six discharges
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with six discharges.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving multiple trucks closes part of Trans-Canada Highway in Man., sends three people to hospital
A large crash involving multiple semi trucks and passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.
-
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
-
Victim hit in face with hatchet during robbery at Winnipeg bus shelter
Police say a man was hit in the face with a hatchet during a robbery at a bus shelter in Downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Alberta budget 2022: Calgary hospitals, trade schools and U of C to benefit
Breaking down some of the spending announcements for Calgary to come out of Alberta's latest budget.
-
Ukrainians in Calgary cry out for support after Russian invasion
Within hours of military aggression by Russia, members of Ukrainian diaspora in Calgary are rallying together, calling for Canada and the international community to offer support to the democratic European nation.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta Budget 2022: Province could collect $14B more tax and still have the lowest rates in Canada
The province still has no plans to bring in a sales tax, payroll tax or health premium, according to documents released in the province's budget Thursday.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta Budget 2022: What the province plans to build, expand and repair for $20B
Alberta's UCP government laid out its infrastructure priorities in Budget 2022 Thursday, with plans to average $6.7 billion in capital spending over the next three years.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 in B.C.: 9 more deaths as hospitalization fall again
Nine more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours, the provincial Ministry of Health said Thursday.
-
10-year sentence for attempted murder suspect seen jumping out of burning van in Langley, RCMP say
An Abbotsford man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a bizarre attempted murder at a Langley hotel in November 2020, according to Langley RCMP.
-
'Stand against hate': More than 1,700 people report incidents during pandemic, B.C. commissioner says
A public inquiry into hate incidents experienced by British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic has so far gathered reports from more than 1,700 people, with Indigenous youth impacted disproportionately.