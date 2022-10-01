‘A labour of love’: Cambridge to bring back Oktoberfest Lunch

The City of Cambridge will once again be hosting the community Oktoberfest Lunch at City Hall. After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Oktoberfest will return to Civic Square on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The lunch will be a free public event, with donations to the Cambridge Food Bank being encouraged.

Activities include a ceremonial keg trapping, Bavarian music, maypole raising, appearances by Onkel Hans and Tante Frieda and free Oktoberfest sausages.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome the community to City Hall for an event that is truly a staple in our city and the region that we all look forward to,” said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a media release. “This is a labour of love for so many volunteers and we look forward to celebrating together once again. Prost!”

Dickson Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. Motorists are being asked to plan alternate rotes when traveling through the area.