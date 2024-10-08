'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza

Emergency crews are on scene in Brantford after a fire broke out at a plaza on Colborne Street.

Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

At 10:30 a.m., smoke could be seen billowing into the sky as crews worked to contain the flames coming from what appears to be the roof of the building.

Crews seen demolishing a part of Mohawk Plaza after flames engulfed the building during an early morning fire.The Brantford Fire Service told CTV News no one was hurt. They also said parts of the building will be demolished due to extensive damage.

"It's been a difficult one for the crews to deal with just because of the combustible roof structure," said Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Armstrong. "Once it got into the roof, it was very hard to gain access to it, to get it out...they’ve done a great job of stopping its progress."

The blaze gutted the Army Navy and Air Force Club Unit 341, an institution that has been around for more than 60 years.

"The fire has just gutted adjacent neighboring buildings in the plaza," said President of the club, Logan Webb.

Investigators said the investigation hasn't begun yet but they suspect the fire began in another unit. Meanwhile, officials with the club believe it started in a vacant bowling alley attached next door.

"Because we’re part of the plaza we’re all connected to the roof, the walls," Webb explained. "But unfortunately, the fire was so intense and ripped through the neighbouring unit to our immediate right and then to our members lounge from there. Of course, it's just a total devastation."

Webb said no members were in the club when the fire broke out.

"We had volunteers last night in our building, painting, just for general upkeep but they left shortly before 7:30 p.m.," he said. "It’s a devastating loss for them," Armstrong added. "We’re very sorry that has happened. Like I said, it wasn’t occupied and no one was injured in it." Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News) According to club officials, decades of memorabilia and mementos were lost to the flames. "The championship trophies and stuff the guys have, and the past president's pictures that were all up there on display, that’s all gone," said former President, Allan Egan. "Everything in history is gone, so we’ll have to do memory now."

An official with the Brantford Police Service told CTV News the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The Ontario Fire Marsha; will be called in to investigate.

Fire crews are expected to be on site for the next several hours watching for and extinguishing any hot spots.