'A beautiful tribute': Walter Gretzky bust unveiled at Brantford City Hall

A bronze bust of the late Walter Gretzky has been installed at Brantford City Hall outside council chambers.

The city unveiled the bust on Friday on the first anniversary of Gretzky's passing.

Known by some as Canada's favourite hockey dad, Gretzky was also appointed Lord Mayor of Brantford in 2006 – an honorary position city council created specifically for him.

Gretzky selflessly dedicated countless hours to coaching youth and supporting Brantford’s local charities, the city said in a media release.

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis called the new 20 inch tall bust "a beautiful tribute" to the city’s beloved lord mayor.

"There is no one who deserves this honour more and we’re thankful that visitors to City Hall will have the opportunity to view this very special work of art," Davis said.

The bust was created by Paris, Ont. artist Robert Dey, who sculpted Gretzky in clay before casting his portrait in bronze.

"Walter Gretzky was a unique and special person and I thoroughly enjoyed capturing his character in clay," said Dey.

Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant facilitated and funded the project, collecting donations from individuals and organizations.

Gallery director Ana Olson said the organization was thrilled to gift the bust to the city.

"This was truly a community effort to acknowledge this incredible father, local hero and honourary lord mayor," said Olson.

Members of the public can view the Walter Gretzky bust at Brantford City Hall during regular business hours from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.