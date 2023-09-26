Kitchener

    • $700 worth of Pokemon cards stolen from a Guelph business: Police

    A Pokemon card is seen in a stock photo. (Flickr/Jinx!). A Pokemon card is seen in a stock photo. (Flickr/Jinx!).

    Guelph police say they are investigating after a male stole more than $700 worth of Pokemon cards from a north-end business over the weekend.

    Police were dispatched to the business on Woodlawn Road West on Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a male was seen placing sets of the popular trading cards into his backpack.

    Police said staff tried to stop him from leaving the store but he pushed past them.

    “A security guard grabbed the backpack but let go following a brief struggle,” said Guelph police in a news release.

    The male is described as having tanned skin and black hair in a bun. Police said he was wearing a black puffy vest, black T-shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

