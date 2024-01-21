$70,000 in nuts nabbed in Wilmot

Waterloo regional police are looking for a transport truck full of pistachios that went missing from a business in Wilmot Township on the weekend.

“The trailer was loaded with pistachios and the value was approximately $70,000,” Const. Brad Hickey, with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, said.

Police said unknown suspects took the truck from a business in Baden near Foundry Street and Gingerich Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“The truck and the trailer is still outstanding and the investigation remains ongoing,” Hickey said.

Botanically, pistachios are actually seeds, but are considered nuts for culinary purposes, and a tree nut among those with allergies.

“The nuts run about $7 a pound, that would be 10,000 pounds of nuts lost,” Elisabeth Burrow, owner and creator of artisan nut maker, Jewels Under The Kilt, said in an email.

“That would, in my opinion, be a huge loss for any business,” Burrow added.

Other seed/nut thefts

This latest theft is the second time police have been busy with stolen nuts or seeds in recent months.

A transport truck hauling walnuts was stolen from a Cambridge business in the Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road area on Nov 5.

Officers are still investigating both cases.

“They're both being investigated as separate incidences. There is no connection [between] them at this point. Both investigations remain ongoing. We're asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers,” Hickey said.