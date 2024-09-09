6 Guelph residents lose money in e-transfer scam

At least six people from Guelph have lost money after falling victim to an e-transfer scam.

Guelph Police said the residents were contacted by someone claiming to be from their bank. They were told there had been fraudulent e-transfers from their bank accounts.

The victims were asked to send themselves an e-transfer and then give the caller the confirmation code for tracking purposes.

The fraudsters were able to deposit the funds into a different account. The victims each said they lost between $616 and $10,000.

Guelph Police urge residents to be wary of any call, text or email requiring immediate action and encourage residents to always independently contact the supposed sender to confirm the information is legitimate.