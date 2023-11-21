KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 59-year-old driver dies after truck crash on the 401 near Woodstock

    A 59-year-old from Windsor has died after a single-vehicle crash on the 401, near Woodstock on Tuesday.

    At around 2:20 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from Oxford, paramedics, and fire crews, responded to the collision in the westbound lanes between Norwich Avenue and Sweaburg Road.

    When Emergency responders arrived on scene they found a truck on the north side of the road engulfed in flames, according to a news release by OPP.

    The highway was closed completely for several hours with two lanes reopening by mid-morning. The highway fully reopened after 6 p.m.

    Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP. 

