$500K in recreation vehicles stolen in North Dumfries, recovered in Wellington County: WRPS

An investigation is underway after half a million dollars worth of recreation vehicles were stolen in North Dumfries and recovered in Wellington County.

A trailer containing the vehicles was stolen from the area of Cedar Creek and Industrial Roads sometime between Saturday and Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Sunday around 11:15 p.m., police found the stolen trailer and its contents in Wellington County.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.