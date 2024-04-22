KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • $500K in recreation vehicles stolen in North Dumfries, recovered in Wellington County: WRPS

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
    Share

    An investigation is underway after half a million dollars worth of recreation vehicles were stolen in North Dumfries and recovered in Wellington County.

    A trailer containing the vehicles was stolen from the area of Cedar Creek and Industrial Roads sometime between Saturday and Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.

    On Sunday around 11:15 p.m., police found the stolen trailer and its contents in Wellington County.

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science

    Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News