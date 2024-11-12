KITCHENER
    • 45 new electric vehicle chargers coming to Brantford and Six Nations

    A vehicle is plugged into a Electrify America electric vehicle charger, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta. (AP Photo / Mike Stewart) A vehicle is plugged into a Electrify America electric vehicle charger, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga., near Atlanta. (AP Photo / Mike Stewart)
    It may soon be easier to get charged up as the province commits to installing eight new charging stations in Brantford and Six Nations.

    In a media release, the province said the new chargers are part of the government’s $63 million EV ChargeON Program Community Sites Stream.

    The planned locations include:

    • 8 new chargers at 4 Sinclair Blvd, Brantford
    • 8 new chargers at 11 Sinclair Blvd, Brantford
    • 6 new chargers at Namaz Centre, Brantford
    • 8 new chargers at 206 Henry St, Brantford
    • 4 new chargers at Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, Brantford
    • 3 new chargers at Ultramar and McDonald’s, Brantford
    • 4 new chargers at Brantford and District Civic Centre, Brantford
    • 4 new chargers at Reserve Power, Ohsweken, Six Nations

    The new sites will have both Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations.

