45 new electric vehicle chargers coming to Brantford and Six Nations
It may soon be easier to get charged up as the province commits to installing eight new charging stations in Brantford and Six Nations.
In a media release, the province said the new chargers are part of the government’s $63 million EV ChargeON Program Community Sites Stream.
The planned locations include:
- 8 new chargers at 4 Sinclair Blvd, Brantford
- 8 new chargers at 11 Sinclair Blvd, Brantford
- 6 new chargers at Namaz Centre, Brantford
- 8 new chargers at 206 Henry St, Brantford
- 4 new chargers at Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, Brantford
- 3 new chargers at Ultramar and McDonald’s, Brantford
- 4 new chargers at Brantford and District Civic Centre, Brantford
- 4 new chargers at Reserve Power, Ohsweken, Six Nations
The new sites will have both Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations.
