40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.

According to WRIDS, Between May 31 and June 5, there were 40 overdose and poisoning cases reported.

“There have been no reports identifying which substance circulating is responsible,” WRIDS said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Data from the Region of Waterloo current as of June 4 shows there have been 29 suspected opioid-related deaths so far this year.

When asked, WRIDS said it was unable to confirm if any of the 40 overdoses/drug poisonings mentioned in the alert were fatal.