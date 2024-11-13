40 new electric vehicle chargers coming to Cambridge and North Dumfries

Electric vehicle drivers may soon have more options in Cambridge and North Dumfries.

The province has announced plans to build 5 new electric vehicle charging stations to increase access outside of large urban areas.

3 new chargers at Best Western Plus Cambridge Hotel

3 new chargers at Holiday Inn Cambridge

6 new chargers at Baitul Karim

24 new chargers at Conestoga Skilled Trades (Reuter Dr.) Campus EV Charger Installation

4 new chargers at North Dumfries Community Complex

Each new station will include Level 2 or Level 3 chargers.