    40 new electric vehicle chargers coming to Cambridge and North Dumfries

    Electric vehicle drivers may soon have more options in Cambridge and North Dumfries.

    The province has announced plans to build 5 new electric vehicle charging stations to increase access outside of large urban areas.

    • 3 new chargers at Best Western Plus Cambridge Hotel
    • 3 new chargers at Holiday Inn Cambridge
    • 6 new chargers at Baitul Karim
    • 24 new chargers at Conestoga Skilled Trades (Reuter Dr.) Campus EV Charger Installation
    • 4 new chargers at North Dumfries Community Complex

    Each new station will include Level 2 or Level 3 chargers.

