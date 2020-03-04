A large building on a farm near Conestogo to burned to the ground Wednesday evening.

The Woolwich Fire Department received a call for a fire on Hunsperger Road around 7:45 p.m.

Woolwich fire says one person was in the shed when the fire broke out, but they were able to get out safely.

No one else was injured.

The call brought in crews from five fire stations, including eleven trucks and 40 firefighters.

The estimated damage is around $100,000.

Officials said at the time they are not treating the fire as suspicious.