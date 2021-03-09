KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 30 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

At the same time, active cases dropped by 29, according to the region's COVID-19 dashboard. There are now 347 active cases in Waterloo Region.

Officials have reported 11,091 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date. Of those cases, 10,497 are considered resolved.

Another death was added in the region on Tuesday, for a total of 236 so far.

Regional officials said 160 local cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 11 are confirmed to be the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first found in the U.K.

Thirty-seven people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including eight in the ICU.

The region's testing partners performed another 8,070 tests since Friday, for a total of 392,649 to date. The seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.1 per cent.

There are 26 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The reproductive rate dropped slightly Tuesday from 1.0 to 0.9. Officials say any rate below 1.0 indicate spread of the disease may be slowing.

Public health officials in Waterloo Region said Tuesday the region's indicators remain in the red “control” tier. Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Julie Emili said people should continue following public health measures to continue curbing the spread of the disease.

"We know it can be hard to be hard to see when public health measures are successful, because success is often the absence of the worst case scenario," she said during a committee meeting.

"The worst outcomes have been prevented so we're not seeing them. These measures are difficult but they have made an incredible difference."

Ontario reported more than 1,100 new cases for the third straight day, adding 1,185 on Tuesday.

Six more people have also died from the disease in the province.

To date, Ontario has 311,112 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 292,806 recoveries and 7,083 deaths.