30 firefighters respond to garage fire in Brant County

Damage is estimated around $150,000 after flames tore through a garage in Brant County on Friday night.

Brant County firefighters were called to the property on Highway 24, west of Brantford, around 8:30 p.m. In total, 30 firefighters responded, the county said.

An official on-scene told CTV News, given the windy conditions, had the garage been any closer to the home and the wind stronger the house could have been affected as well.

There were no injuries and the fire is not considered suspicious, the county said.