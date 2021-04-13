KITCHENER -- St. Mary's General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the fourth floor.

Officials said there are three cases associated with the outbreak at this time.

"Our thoughts are with the patients affected," a notice on the hospital's website said.

The hospital said the unit is closed to new admissions and officials are performing asymptomatic testing "as part of ongoing surveillance."

They have also put enhanced cleaning protocols in place and care partner visits are suspended in the unit for the time being.