A head-on crash has claimed the life of a 20 year old after his sedan collided with a pick-up truck.

It happened on Wellington Road 8 in Mapleton Township, near Drayton at 4:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 20 year old was a local male.

The driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There were no passengers travelling in either vehicle.

Although it is early in their investigation, police say they do not believe that alcohol, drugs, road conditions, or lighting was a factor.

The road closed for several hours.

The investigation is on-going.