20-year-old killed in Friday crash in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have released new details about a serious crash on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge Friday afternoon.

In a media release Monday, police said a 20-year-old Cambridge man lost control of his vehicle, went into a ditch and struck a hydro pole near Beaverdale Road around 4:25 p.m.

Police said the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was found with severe injuries and pronounced dead.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage to contact them at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.