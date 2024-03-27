2,969 Waterloo Region elementary students suspended for out-of-date vaccination records

Almost 3,000 Waterloo Region elementary school students were suspended Wednesday for out-of-date vaccination records.

Initial notices were sent to parents and guardian of students with out of date vaccine records in November and December. At that time, 27,567 students were at risk of suspension.

The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires all Ontario elementary and secondary school students to have proof of vaccination for diphtheria, polio, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox) and meningitis, or proof of an exemption.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health’s director of infectious diseases tells CTV News the number of notifications sent out this school year is about three times that of a typical pre-pandemic year.

Public health has not enforced vaccination requirements for the past several years.

“We’d taken a break because of the pandemic and we knew it was going to be a big year,” says Dr. David Aoki.

By Feburary, just over 18,000 student vaccination records were still outstanding. Students were given a deadline of March 27 to avoid suspension.

On Wednesday morning, suspension notices were given to 2,969 students.

Aoki recognizes that family doctors are busy and capacity in health care across the board is stretched.

“As long as you have a proof of an (upcoming) date of immunizations . . . we’ve been providing exemptions to students knowing they’re going to do that,” he says.

Public Health is also running clinics by appointment at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo, and 30 Christopher Dr. in Cambridge.

Aoki says if you make an appointment, the student will be allowed back into school.

As for exemptions in the region, Aoki says just under one per cent of students have medical exemptions, and around three per cent have exemptions based on philosophical or statement of conscience grounds, or parents who are opting for a different vaccination schedule.

“We don’t want to suspend,” he says. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”