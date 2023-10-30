KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 18-year-old stabbed at Guelph Halloween party

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

    Guelph police are investigating after an 18-year-old from Brampton was stabbed in the leg at a Halloween party Saturday night.

    Investigators are now trying to identify several males who may have been involved and were wearing construction worker costumes.

    Officers responded to a home near Stone Road East and Watson Parkway South around 11 p.m. after several people called to report a disturbance involving several males outside the home.

    Police say the victim attempted to diffuse the situation then “felt a sharp pain in his leg.” He noticed a cut in his pants and realized he was bleeding. He was transported to hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

    Witnesses described the people involved in the altercation to be several brown males with beards and a white male with a beard and grey sweater. All were wearing construction worker costumes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

