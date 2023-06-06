18-year-old caught going nearly twice the speed limit gets mother's car impounded: Guelph police

A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia's golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver