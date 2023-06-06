18-year-old caught going nearly twice the speed limit gets mother's car impounded: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged an 18-year-old after they say he was caught going nearly twice the speed limit in his mother's car.

According to a news release from police, officers were patrolling Stone Road East around 2 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when they reportedly clocked a car going 117 km/h in 60 km/h zone.

An 18-year-old from Rockwood has been charged with stunt driving. His licence has been suspended for a month.

The car, which was registered to his mother, has been impounded for two weeks.