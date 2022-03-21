170 charges and tickets, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day

Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day.

Updated numbers from police released on Monday said there were 328 calls for service between 8 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

More than 1,000 people came out for the first big party in Waterloo’s University District since 2019. There were no large parties in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Ezra Avenue, the site of former St. Patrick’s Day gatherings, was blocked off. So, partiers instead gathered on Marshall Street.

“Large gatherings pose both a health and safety risk to those in attendance and to the entire community,” Chief Bryan Larkin said in a news release. “We are disappointed that, despite encouraging individuals to celebrate responsibly in smaller gatherings or licenced establishments, many opted to gather on the street, forcing road closures. As we move forward, we will continue to work together with our community partners to find alternatives to this unlawful gathering.”

Here is a breakdown of the charges:

Liquor Licence and Control Act: 90

Highway Traffic Act: 29

Trespass to Property Act: 3

Criminal Code: 19

Bylaws: 2

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act: 2

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act: 1

Environmental Act: 1

Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday, police said they had 224 calls for service, resulting in 46 charges and three arrests.

The City of Waterloo issued a further 23 charges and tickets:

Nuisance noise (summons): 5

Nuisance gatherings (summons): 9

Noise bylaw: 6

Nuisance (bodily emissions): 2

Business licensing: 1 (summons)

The city says Wilfrid Laurier University special constables issued 69 provincial offence notices, 43 were given to non-students and 26 to Laurier students.