16-year-old Kitchener teen located
A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing has been located.
Police initially started looking for the teenager after they were last seen on Nov. 22 around 8:15 a.m.
Waterloo Regional Police told CTV News that the 16-year-old has since been located.
