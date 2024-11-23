KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 16-year-old Kitchener teen located

    Waterloo Regional Police Service
    Share

    A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing has been located.

    Police initially started looking for the teenager after they were last seen on Nov. 22 around 8:15 a.m.

    Waterloo Regional Police told CTV News that the 16-year-old has since been located.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident

    Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.

    opinion

    opinion The hidden costs of owning a home in Canada

    While buying a home is often touted as a way to save on your cost of living, the true cost of ownership goes beyond your monthly mortgage. Personal finance contributor Christopher LIew breaks down some of the less obvious financial obligations of home ownership.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News