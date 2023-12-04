KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • $130K in tires and rims stolen from Wellington North business

    Photo provided by Wellington County OPP. Photo provided by Wellington County OPP.

    Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public for information on theft at a Wellington North business.

    Someone or several people broke into a secured compound and removed tires and rims from vehicles between Friday and Monday.

    Police said the estimated cost was $130,000.

    OPP are looking for surveillance or dash cam video from the area, although they did not specify a location in Monday’s press release.

    They’re also trying to identify the driver of a white cube van seen in the area at the time of the theft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News