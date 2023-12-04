$130K in tires and rims stolen from Wellington North business

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public for information on theft at a Wellington North business.

Someone or several people broke into a secured compound and removed tires and rims from vehicles between Friday and Monday.

Police said the estimated cost was $130,000.

OPP are looking for surveillance or dash cam video from the area, although they did not specify a location in Monday’s press release.

They’re also trying to identify the driver of a white cube van seen in the area at the time of the theft.