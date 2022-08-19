121,000 homes, 15-minute neighborhoods approved for Waterloo Region's Official Plan
Council for the Region of Waterloo voted to adopt a proposed amendment to the Region's Official Plan (ROP) during a special meeting held Thursday. The decision comes after a two-year process to review the ROP for projected population and job growth.
The adopted amendment includes plans for an additional 121,000 housing units, the development of 15-minute neighborhoods, protection of the region’s natural resources and ensures supply of employment lands for economic development.
The review process allows the region to achieve its goal for an inclusive and sustainable sector of rural and urban communities, obtainable by identifying housing, commercial and employment areas that support community building and climate change objectives.
"We feel this approach to growth is ambitious, achievable, and responsible," said Rod Regier, the Region’s Commissioner of Planning, Development & Legislative Services, in a press release. "It achieves our established community building objectives, prioritizes intensification, builds on a strong employment base, and importantly delivers on housing, as it promotes [a] diverse range and mix of housing that will improve both choice and affordability."
The next stage of the review process will focus on policies on the agricultural and water systems, in addition to the transportation systems, mineral collections and general plan implementation.
Kitchener Top Stories
London
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
OPP are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon. Police say that a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, and that "appropriate steps" are being taken to remove it.
-
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
Windsor
-
85-year-old with terminal cancer sets off on 'last big journey' across Canada
A father-son duo from Hamilton have set off on a cross-country drive, centered around raising awareness for cancer research and cherishing the time they have left together. On Friday, Ray Osborn and his son drove down to Windsor to pick up a newly restored 1927 Ford Model A. The two are taking it for a drive from Windsor to Vancouver for what Osborn calls "his last big journey."
-
Multiple vehicles damaged as arson investigation launched in Amherstburg
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is looking for information after a fire on a commercial property in Amherstburg.
-
Municipal election kicks off with hotly contested races in Windsor
The nomination period for the municipal election has closed, with dozens of candidates in Windsor putting their names in for a chance to serve on council.
Barrie
-
'Disgusting and horrifying,' Two kids arrested after Barrie childcare centre vandalized
Business owners in a southwest Barrie neighbourhood are upset after two kids were arrested for mischief at a childcare centre.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Orillia
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Orillia.
-
Young bear found with broken legs along highway saved
A young bear is on the road to recovery after being found along the side of a highway in Parry Sound, suffering two broken front legs.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay nature festival a go this Saturday at Laurier Woods
The Friends of Laurier Woods, a non-profit charitable organization, is hosting the annual ‘Louise de Kiriline Lawrence Nature Festival’ to be held at the Laurier Woods Conservation Area Saturday.
-
New Francophone community health centre will be constructed in Timmins
Ecole St. Charles will be demolished to make way for a new community health centre. Centre de Sante Communautaire de Timmins is currently operating out of the Timmins Square shopping mall.
-
SNOLAB receives $100 million in additional funding
One of the infrastructure projects receiving over $100 million of the $628 million in CFI funding is SNOLAB, the internationally renowned ultra-clean facility focused on the study of neutrinos and the search for galactic dark matter.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at an Ottawa church one day after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
CHEO president speaks out after being targeted by homophobic slurs
The president and CEO of CHEO in Ottawa is speaking out after he was targeted by homophobic slurs while walking his young son to daycare earlier this week.
-
Embattled city councillor Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not register to run for a new term in College Ward ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline on Friday for candidates to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
Toronto
-
Ontario grandfather wins big lottery prize for the second time
An Ontario grandfather just won a big lottery prize for the second time in his life.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery at Toronto pharmacy
A man has been seriously injured after being shot during a robbery in Scarborough.
-
Prominent television personality runs for Toronto city council
The registration deadline to run in the Toronto municipal election has passed, and one of those who made a last-minute candidacy filing is a prominent television personality.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Inuk woman using wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Staff shortage has HSC emergency department calling for nurses
Health Sciences Centre's emergency department is facing a staffing crunch over the next couple of days.
-
Winnipeg eatery named one of Canada’s 30 best new restaurants
A Winnipeg restaurant has been named one of the Top 30 Best New Restaurants by Air Canada’s magazine.
-
'It's a worry': Lions Place launches search for new owners
Seniors residing in a downtown Winnipeg independent living complex are facing what some feel is an uncertain future.
Calgary
-
Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fire
Crews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.
-
'She had the best heart': Friends mourn Calgary woman killed in Evergreen shooting
Friends of a Calgary woman who died in a shooting on Thursday are remembering her as loving, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand.
-
Part of Highway 1A closed due to serious collision
Highway 1A between Morley Road and Highway 1X is currently closed after a serious collision Friday night.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over Redblacks
Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoos
This week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.
-
'She's just another one': Mother of Indigenous woman found dead slams police response
The mother of an Indigenous woman found dead in Richmond, B.C., is furious with police.
-
Users of escort services drugged, robbed, Surrey RCMP warn
Users of escort services in the Lower Mainland are being drugged and robbed during their encounters, according to Surrey RCMP.