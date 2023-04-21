11,000 Six Nations students out of school due to federal strike

A strike by federal workers means students in Six Nations of the Grand River are out of school for the third straight day.

Five federal schools in the community have been closed since Wednesday following strike action by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

Six Nations of the Grand River elected council reports 11,000 children are impacted.

“We had no school during COVID, and these poor kids – they have no internet down here, well it works sporadically,” parent Robyn Joseph said, while out for a walk with her children Friday. “All their friends, like all my kids, are behind, so behind.”

“They’re home all day now, and they’re fighting over the video games, and so we’re going for a walk.”

As of Friday, the schools don’t have a reopening date.

More to come.