$10K in metal stolen from business
Guelph police are investigating after more than $10,000 worth of metal products were stolen from a business in the east-end.
On Tuesday morning, staff at a business near Watson Road South and Airpark Place called to report two separate thefts in recent days, where 875 steel hoops were stolen from outside of the business.
Surveillance video showed three suspects arriving just after 3 p.m Saturday in a maroon four-door Food F350 which had a wooden pallet in place of the tailgate.
Police said the truck backed up to a loading dock where items were loaded into the bed. The suspects then left the area.
Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a similar truck and a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck arrived and parked in the same area.
Police said three suspects loaded the vehicles and left.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
London
Smashed windshield and speeding leads to charges
OPP have charged a driver in Lambton County for speeding and operating an unsafe vehicle after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Around 12:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Townsend Line in Arkona for reportedly driving over 80 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
Layoffs announced at Goderich salt mine
A mild winter is being blamed for 87 miners and maintenance staff being laid off at Goderich’s salt mine.
Speed limits to increase on some sections of Ontario highways, province says
The Ontario government says it will be raising the speed limit along certain stretches of provincial highways soon, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Windsor
Taser and drugs seized during traffic stop
Windsor police have charged two suspects after seizing illegal drugs and a Taser during a traffic stop.
-
Frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex.
CBSA wants you to know reporting obligations before you boat in or out of Canada
Canada Border Services Agency is reminding all private boaters of their entry and reporting obligations when navigating Canadian waters or entering Canada by boat.
Barrie
OPP laid impaired driving charges after man failed breathalyzer
Police laid impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Brockton on Tuesday evening.
-
Fire at Barrie biodegradable straw company
A fire at a paper straw company occurred Tuesday night.
Barrie's Duckworth Street undergoes major reno
Duckworth Street will be closed between Howard Crescent and Melrose Avenue for construction.
Northern Ontario
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
-
'Armed and dangerous' southern Ont. man wanted by Manitoulin police
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
-
Mobility scooter burst into flames in northern Ontario
It was a scary sight in northern Ontario Monday morning after an electric mobility scooter caught on fire.
Ottawa
Ontario to increase speed limit on Hwy. 416 to 110 km/h
Beginning this summer, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
-
Edmonton man on Canada's most wanted fugitives list could be in Ottawa: police
Police say they have reason to believe a man wanted for murder in Edmonton could be in the Ottawa area.
-
Residents raise concerns about plan for Inuit women's shelter in Ottawa's south end
Residents in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood are raising concerns about plans to build an Inuit women's shelter in the south end neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Montreal
Widow looking for answers after Quebec man dies in Texas Ironman competition
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
-
'Highly complex' work delays REM completion to West Island, North Shore
The completion of Montreal's Reseau express metropolitain has been postponed yet again.
-
Temperatures in Montreal to plummet after warm start to the week
A sharp cold front sweeping across Quebec should drop temperatures rapidly throughout the day, with some areas possibly seeing rain change to wet snow.
Atlantic
Funeral to be held Wednesday for 16-year-old Halifax homicide victim
A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon in Bedford, N.S., for a 16-year-old boy who died earlier this week following an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre.
-
N.B. woman who raised awareness of dangers of radon gas dies
A New Brunswick woman who raised awareness about the dangers of radon gas after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis last year has died.
-
N.B. mother pushes for age mandate changes at childrens' hospital in light of son’s 16th birthday
A New Brunswick mom is speaking out for her son after learning that after over a decade of care, he is now too old for the IWK in Halifax, which age mandate is 16 years of age for children
Winnipeg
-
'We always have a thoughtful process for that': The dark reality facing aging zoo animals
Anyone who visits Assiniboine Park Zoo can see empty or near-empty exhibits scattered throughout the grounds – spaces that previously served as homes for aging animals that have since passed away.
-
Winnipeg man bringing his 119-year-old home back to its original glory
When you step through the front door of Matthew Jacobi's 119-year-old home, it's like jumping back through history. For the past year, Jacobi has been restoring his Queen Anne Revival-era home in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood back to its former glory.
Calgary
Spice Girls' Melanie C among performers at Stampede's Big Four Roadhouse
The Calgary Stampede has announced the lineup for the 2024 Big Four Roadhouse.
-
Calgary rezoning debate: What's at stake?
A marathon meeting over proposed blanket rezoning in Calgary continued Tuesday in front of a noticeably smaller crowd at city hall.
-
Calgary police release name of Redstone homicide victim
Calgary police say a woman who died in the community of Redstone over the weekend is the city's seventh homicide of 2024.
Edmonton
Weekly provincial wildfire update happening Wednesday
Officials will provide an update on the number and status of wildfires in Alberta on Wednesday.
-
-
8.9% property tax approved by Edmonton council
Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. weather: 7 straight days of rain for Metro Vancouver, Victoria
B.C.'s South Coast is in for a wet week as Environment Canada's forecast for the region shows several days of rain in a row.
-
Nashville Predators level playoff series with 4-1 victory over Canucks
The Nashville Predators downed the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night and levelled the series at 1-1.