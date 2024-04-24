$10K in metal stolen from business

Guelph police are investigating after more than $10,000 worth of metal products were stolen from a business in the east-end.

On Tuesday morning, staff at a business near Watson Road South and Airpark Place called to report two separate thefts in recent days, where 875 steel hoops were stolen from outside of the business.

Surveillance video showed three suspects arriving just after 3 p.m Saturday in a maroon four-door Food F350 which had a wooden pallet in place of the tailgate.

Police said the truck backed up to a loading dock where items were loaded into the bed. The suspects then left the area.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a similar truck and a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck arrived and parked in the same area.

Police said three suspects loaded the vehicles and left.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.