One person has died after a serious crash in Woolwich on Wednesday.

Police say a tractor trailer and a farm tractor were involved.

Neither vehicle had any passengers. The driver of the farm vehicle was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died. He was 46.

A witness says they gave the injured driver CPR until paramedics arrived.

Northfield Drive East was closed between Line 86 and Sugar Forest Place for much of the afternoon while police investigated.

According to a police tweet, the road was expected to be closed for an extended period.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and that it was too early to tell what caused the collision.

A press release on Thursday morning said that both vehicles were travelling northbound when the truck struck the tractor from behind.

There was no word on any charges.