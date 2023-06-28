1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at University of Waterloo

Waterloo regional police can be seen on the University of Waterloo campus on Wednesday. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Waterloo regional police can be seen on the University of Waterloo campus on Wednesday. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver