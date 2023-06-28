1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at University of Waterloo

Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.

In an email to CTV News around 5 p.m., police said the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Dozens of people are seen standing outside on the University of Waterloo campus following a stabbing on June 28, 2023 (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

According to police, the call came in around 3:35 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., the university said in a tweet "there is no further threat to our campus community."

The university is asking that all students immediately vacate Hagey Hall and leave all doors open.

All classes in Hagey Hall have been cancelled, while other campus operations will proceed as usual, the university said.

Dozens of students could be seen standing outside on the campus just after 4 p.m.

The University of Waterloo said in a tweet posted at 4:27 p.m. that the university is supporting the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) investigation.

“EVERYBODY JUST RAN OUT”

A University of Waterloo student said was in a classroom when someone came in and questioned who the professor was, and later pulled out a knife.

“The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said ‘yeah’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Yusuf Kaymak, a student at UW told CTV News.

“I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding [from] his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor.”

Kaymak said the class was full of around 40 students studying gender issues, all of whom ran out, some of whom were crying.

“There were a lot of people just shocked, they didn’t know what to say, we all just ran out of the building and didn’t look back,” Kaymak added.

According to Kaymak, one person had blood dripping from his arm, with blood dripping onto the floor.

Paramedics on the University of Waterloo campus load a person into an ambulance following a stabbing. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

Another student confirmed the classroom was studying gender issues, and a man came into the classroom and pulled out knives.

“A guy came into our classroom, and asked our professor some weird question, and then the guy attacked our professor with two very big knives from [his] very big backpack," Jimmy Li.

Yikes. Cops just rolled up with automatic rifles and running. No idea what's happening.

A dozen police vehicles here now. And someone taken away on a stretcher (seemed ok)@UWaterloo https://t.co/UbzbuMJPA9 — DMartin (@DrDDOM) June 28, 2023

The stabbing reports come just hours after the University of Waterloo said it was testing its emergency notification system.

The University of Waterloo did not have further details to provide when asked about the incident.

MAYOR RESPONDS

Waterloo’s mayor commented on the incident on Twitter, saying that there is no longer a threat to the community.

“This was a very troubling & disturbing incident. I'm relieved that the individual involved was quickly apprehended,” said Mayor Dorothy McCabe. “Waterloo city council & staff offer our support and hopes for a full recovery to those injured on UW's campus today.”