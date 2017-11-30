

A Waterloo woman is facing 10 charges after allegedly stealing two cell phones and a car.

The crimes allegedly occurred within a few minutes of each other Wednesday night, shortly before 9 p.m., on Highway 24 in North Dumfries.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man who lives in the area called police to report that a woman had stolen his cell phone.

Someone passing through the area stopped to see if the woman needed help – only for the woman to allegedly assault him and steal his phone as well.

Police say the woman then threw an object at a passing car, breaking its windshield. When the car pulled over, the woman allegedly forced the driver out and took the car for herself.

OPP officers later saw the car on Highway 403 near Brampton, and stopped it after it collided with multiple other vehicles.

A 28-year-old woman is facing three charges of robbery, and one county apiece of mischief, flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of probation and breach of a recognizance order.