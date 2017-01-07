Featured
Suspicious item in baggage closes Timmins airport
Victor M. Power Municipal Airport, Timmins Ont.
Nadia Matos, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 4:02PM EST
Timmins Police were called to the municipal airport at 4:30 a.m. for a suspicious item found in a traveler’s luggage.
Marc Depatie, the corporate communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service, said the baggage tested positive for traces of explosives.
Police evacuated airport’s main terminal and anyone trying to get into the area was stopped from accessing the airport.
All morning flights in and out of Victor M. Power Municipal Airport were canceled.
The OPP’s Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the scene to retrieve the suspicious item.
Depatie said the closure was carried out in conjunction with Timmins Airport Authority and in keeping with Transport Canada regulations.
Police say the suspicious item was a replica grenade novelty cigarette lighter.
A container of lighter fluid was also located within the baggage.
A 22-year-old South Porcupine man was taken into custody.
The airport re-opened around 9:30 a.m. and has since resumed normal operations.
