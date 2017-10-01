Featured
Ontario’s minimum wage increases to $11.60/hour
A representative with the Bank of Canada displays the new polymer $5 and $10 bank notes alongside the $20, $50, and $100 during a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on April 30, 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 4:41PM EDT
Thousands of people across the province got a raise October 1st.
The minimum wage increased by 20 cents to $11.60 an hour.
That rate applies to most positions, excluding liquor servers, students under 18, hunting and fishing guides and homeworkers.
Another increase will take effect on January 1st, with the minimum wage jumping to $14 an hour.
The Liberal government has also promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019.