

CTV Kitchener





Thousands of people across the province got a raise October 1st.

The minimum wage increased by 20 cents to $11.60 an hour.

That rate applies to most positions, excluding liquor servers, students under 18, hunting and fishing guides and homeworkers.

Another increase will take effect on January 1st, with the minimum wage jumping to $14 an hour.

The Liberal government has also promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019.