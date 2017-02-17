

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police say a Kitchener man was taken into custody Thursday, but not before he poured gas over himself.

Around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance on Sydney Street North in Kitchener. During a dispute between two who knew each other, a man attempted to set another man’s residence on fire. When police arrived at the scene, the man reportedly doused himself in gasoline. The officers were able to arrest the man before the situation escalated.

A 59-year-old Kitchener man was charged with attempted arson, possession of an incendiary device, assault police and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court.