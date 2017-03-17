Featured
Kingston police shut down St. Patrick's Day kegger before it starts
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 5:07AM EDT
A St. Patrick's Day keg party that appeared to be brewing in Kingston has been shut down before it even got started.
Kingston police say members of their street crime unit executed a search warrant at a city residence yesterday and seized 17 kegs and taps.
They say it was done as a pre-emptive measure to help stem illegal behaviour and drinking over the St. Patrick's weekend.
Police say six people have been identified for investigation and charges are pending under the Liquor Licence Act.
