

The Canadian Press





A St. Patrick's Day keg party that appeared to be brewing in Kingston has been shut down before it even got started.

Kingston police say members of their street crime unit executed a search warrant at a city residence yesterday and seized 17 kegs and taps.

They say it was done as a pre-emptive measure to help stem illegal behaviour and drinking over the St. Patrick's weekend.

Police say six people have been identified for investigation and charges are pending under the Liquor Licence Act.