

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





As police officers continue to search for a man who escaped custody outside the Brantford Jail, another man is facing charges in connection with the incident which led to the getaway.

Brantford Police say charges including assault causing bodily harm, assault on a peace officer and attempting to escape lawful custody will be laid against a 31-year-old Ohsweken man.

According to police, the Ohsweken man was one of several people being loaded into a prisoner transport van around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

He allegedly became violent, attacking two special constables who eventually brought him under control.

While that was going on, 33-year-old David Goyit allegedly escaped custody. Surveillance video showed him running through a nearby parking lot.

Goyit, who is 5’7” and 162 pounds, remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a blue hoodie, grey pants and dark shoes with white soles. He was also in leg shackles.

He was in custody on allegations that he breached various court and probation orders, stemming from previous convictions for theft and fraud-related offences.

Police received several reports Tuesday morning of a man matching his description in the city’s downtown. Officers caught up with the man in question and determined that he was not Goyit.

With reporting by Marc Venema