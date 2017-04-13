Featured
Farming accident leaves young child dead
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 1:04PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 1:24PM EDT
A young child was killed Thursday morning when he was run over by a piece of farm equipment.
The incident brought emergency crews to a farm on Crooks Tract Road north of Conestogo around 11:30 a.m.
Several police cars and multiple ambulances were seen at the property.
Further information was not immediately available.
