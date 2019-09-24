

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Police are reminding drivers, cyclist and pedestrians to stay alert at rail crossings.

Each year in North America, over 2,000 people are killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions at rail crossing or trespassing onto railway property, according to officials.

Waterloo Regional Police will be joining forces with law enforcement agencies across the continent for “Operation Clear Track” in an effort to reduce those numbers.

Over the course of the week, WRPS officers will be talking to commuters across Waterloo Region about the importance of being safe when near LRT and train crossings.

“We hope that through increased visibility and enforcement around train and LRT crossings, we can help shape people’s behaviour in a positive way and raise awareness,” said Staff Sergeant Mike Hinsperger, Traffic Service’s Unit Supervisor, in a news release.

This is the first year that Canadian law enforcement agencies are participating in the event which is coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada.