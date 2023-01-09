WPRS deputy chief announces retirement

Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton is retiring after 33 years of service with Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

According to a news release, Hilton began her career in 1990. She served in numerous positions, from frontline patrol to homicide and drug enforcement.

She served as acting deputy chief for six months in 2019 and was named deputy chief in 2020.

“She has proven to be a tremendous leader, not just in the field of policing but as the lead for the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force for the Region of Waterloo. We are very grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” said Karen Redman, chair of the WRPS board.

Hilton said she is honoured to serve the community and is grateful for the many experiences and friendships she made along the way.

“The past 33 years have brought many challenges, but also many rewards as I have had the privilege to work with so many remarkable people,” Hilton said in the release.

Mark Crowell, the chief of WRPS, said her passion for public safety and community has been inspiring.

Hilton will officially retire on May 30.